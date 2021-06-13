Subscribe Today
Union seeks meeting over surprise bid for Brown Thomas and Arnotts

The Weston family is considering an unsolicited offer for its portfolio in Ireland and Britain, which includes Selfridges

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
13th June, 2021
Mandate has written to Wittington Investments seeking a meeting after an unsolicited approach from an unnamed buyer prompted the Weston family to consider its options. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The union representing workers at Brown Thomas and Arnotts is seeking a meeting with the company to discuss the proposed £4 billion sale of the shops as part of a deal including Selfridges.

Shop staff were called into “huddles” last Friday to be told about media coverage of the proposed sale and assured there would be no change in their conditions.

Mandate has written to the company seeking a meeting after an unsolicited...

