Troubled parent company of Zara plans Irish expansion
Spanish-owned fashion giant Inditex, which also owns Pull&Bear among others, has been closing thousands of stores globally, but plans to expand here
Inditex, the fashion giant that has been closing a large number of its retail outlets worldwide, is now planning to open more Zara stores in Ireland.
In June 2020, the Spanish-owned company, which also controls the Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti and Bershka fashion brands, announced it would close around 1,000 stores globally.
In the first quarter of 2020, before the beginning of the pandemic, the company operated 7,412 stores worldwide. Recent financial filings published by Inditex...
