Tommy Hilfiger owner cuts headcount by 20% as sales drop €10m in pandemic

Group took €841,000 in government wage supports as profits in Ireland fell by nearly 50%

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th January, 2022
Tommy Hilfiger owner cuts headcount by 20% as sales drop €10m in pandemic
Tommy Hilfiger’s owner reduced its headcount from 241 to 195 staff as the pandemic closed its business for much of the year

The company that owns Tommy Hilfiger in Ireland cut its workforce by a fifth last year as the pandemic knocked more than €10 million off its revenues.

PVH Brands Limited, which operates 10 Hilfiger retail outlets around Ireland, reported after-tax profits of €202,000 in its most recent financial period, recently filed accounts show.

The figure represents a 48 per cent drop-off on the €393,000 profit posted by the group in its 2020 fiscal period, and followed...

