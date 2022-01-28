Tommy Hilfiger owner cuts headcount by 20% as sales drop €10m in pandemic

The company that owns Tommy Hilfiger in Ireland cut its workforce by a fifth last year as the pandemic knocked more than €10 million off its revenues.

PVH Brands Limited, which operates 10 Hilfiger retail outlets around Ireland, reported after-tax profits of €202,000 in its most recent financial period, recently filed accounts show.

The figure represents a 48 per cent drop-off on the €393,000 profit posted by the group in its 2020 fiscal period, and followed...