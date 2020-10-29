Tesco to hire 1,150 extra workers for Christmas season

Tesco plans to hire up to 1,150 new staff to help it cope with the Christmas season workload this year.

Earlier this year, the supermarket retailer hired an additional 1,000 employees to bolster its online shopping and grocery delivery operation after Covid-19 restrictions came into force.

It has announced it will now add a further 1,150 staff to its payroll ahead of Christmas. The majority of the new positions created will be temporary, with 450 expected to...