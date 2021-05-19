Tesco predicts Irish beef sales could be hit by climate change
Retail giant says carbon footprint of animal products as well as changes in consumer diets make sourcing milk and beef here a risk
Tesco has identified Ireland and the UK as risky locations for sourcing meat and dairy products in the future due to the effects climate change.
“The UK and Ireland were particular risk hotspots due to the high volume of beef and milk sourced there,” the grocery giant said in its annual report.
The comments were made as part of a climate change risk assessment carried out by Tesco plc. The assessment looked at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
When you can’t get the staff: the retail sector’s worker problem
As the economy gets back up and running, restaurants, hair and beauty salons and general retail all have challenges to confront, with many employees having moved on
Off-licences lobbied to get earlier minimum unit pricing
Coalition aims to introduce new pricing laws in January despite concerns it may fuel the cross-border alcohol trade
Beer could soon be twice as expensive as it is in North
Coalition to introduce minimum unit pricing within weeks, but drinks industry says move should not go ahead until there is a similar law in Northern Ireland
Lidl gets go-ahead for new €5.5m Talbot Street store
The new store will take over the entirety of Talbot Mall, create 35 new permanent jobs and will support up to 100 jobs during the development and construction phases