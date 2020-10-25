SuperValu to roll out drive-thru grocery pick-up service at stores

Musgrave, the supermarket group, is planning to roll out a drive-thru-style grocery service at SuperValu stores.

A select 135 SuperValu supermarkets already provide a click-and-collect service, which allows customers to book a time to pick up their online grocery order. Customers can park in designated bays and their groceries are put in their car by a staff member.

As part of a move to ramp up that service, Musgrave is planning to build special drive-thru booths...