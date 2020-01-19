Small retailers to benefit from €143m Pointy sale to Google

The €143 million acquisition of Dublin-based Pointy by Google is a fantastic payday for its founders Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby, but it is also a boost for small retailers.

Pointy helps local bricks and mortar retail minnows compete with the leviathans, such as Amazon, by getting their products online faster, and this deal should bring that opportunity to more retailers around the world.

Pointy was ambitious to scale big from very early on. In...