Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Small retailers to benefit from €143m Pointy sale to Google

Pointy helps small retailers compete with larger firms by getting their products online faster

19th January, 2020
Pointy co-founders, Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby with former Ireland rugby star Jamie Heaslip, an early investor in their app Picture: Andres Poveda

The €143 million acquisition of Dublin-based Pointy by Google is a fantastic payday for its founders Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby, but it is also a boost for small retailers.

Pointy helps local bricks and mortar retail minnows compete with the leviathans, such as Amazon, by getting their products online faster, and this deal should bring that opportunity to more retailers around the world.

Pointy was ambitious to scale big from very early on. In...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Alcohol-free beer sales rise as Christmas loses some fizz

Sales of sparkling wines drop 11% as non- and low-alcohol beer sales rise by more than a quarter

Claire McNamara | 1 week ago

BoyleSports takes bet on William Hill shops in North

Acquisition makes the company the largest bricks-and-mortar bookie on the island

Aaron Rogan | 1 week ago

Higher footfall in Dublin leads to increased retail sales

Sales are likely to be up by 3 per cent on last year’s figure of €4.75 billion

Aaron Rogan | 3 weeks ago