Shopping centre vacancy rate tops 15% nationwide

Pandemic and online competition have hit high street retail hardest in the west of Ireland, where nearly a third of units are empty

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
13th March, 2022
Shopping centres: the number of empty premises in shopping centres has increased significantly in recent years

The number of empty premises in shopping centres has increased significantly in recent years, with more than one in ten retail units nationwide now vacant, according to new research.

The latest commercial property report from GeoDirectory, the data intelligence unit of An Post, has for the first time assessed vacancy rates in Irish shopping centres.

The research, conducted by EY, found an average vacancy rate of 15.6 per cent across 68 shopping centres surveyed at...

