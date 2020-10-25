Shoppers urged to ‘click local’ as retailers take leap into unknown

Mary Flanagan Ryan has been using Facetime video calls to show loyal customers around the latest range of Italian designer shoes in her Ennis boutique.

After 30 years in business, the owner of Nozomi realised she needed to embrace digital sales fully during the last set of Covid-19 restrictions. She launched NozomiShoes.ie this month and has already seen the benefit since the government’s announcement of level 5 shut her store unexpectedly again last week.

...