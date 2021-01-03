Retailers warn 20k to 30k jobs could be lost in latest lockdown
Sector leaders call for state intervention in future rent disputes as businesses are stretched to breaking point
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Aiden CorkeryPolitical Correspondent @aiden_corkery
Between 20,000 and 30,000 retail jobs are at risk of being permanently lost in the coming months, with sector representatives warning that hundreds of retailers will be unable to weather another extended lockdown.
Last week, the country was effectively put on lockdown for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic. Taoiseach Michéal Martin said the measures would be in place until least January 31, but Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, has cast doubt on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Retail’s grim year closes with the crash of Arcadia
Slow to adapt and recognise change while being hit hard by Covid-19, the big brands at the squeezed middle of the clothing business are in deep trouble
Restaurants, pubs and retail want clarity on Christmas
With Christmas just over five weeks away, should a Cork restaurant order turkeys, or a Dublin pub hire and train extra staff, or retailers countrywide order stock that may never sell?
Decathlon reports nearly €6bn in sales through Irish operation
French sports retail giant established its first limited company in Ireland four years ago and it has acted as supply centre for Decathlon’s European retail activities since late 2018
Legal proceedings issued against Eason over second Galway store
Harcourt Developments has sought a summary judgement against the bookseller in relation to rent dispute