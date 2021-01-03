Subscribe Today
Retailers warn 20k to 30k jobs could be lost in latest lockdown

Sector leaders call for state intervention in future rent disputes as businesses are stretched to breaking point

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Aiden Corkery - avatar

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
3rd January, 2021
Jean McCabe, the managing director of Willow boutique in Ennis Picture: Alan Place

Between 20,000 and 30,000 retail jobs are at risk of being permanently lost in the coming months, with sector representatives warning that hundreds of retailers will be unable to weather another extended lockdown.

Last week, the country was effectively put on lockdown for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic. Taoiseach Michéal Martin said the measures would be in place until least January 31, but Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, has cast doubt on...

