Retailers warn 20k to 30k jobs could be lost in latest lockdown

Between 20,000 and 30,000 retail jobs are at risk of being permanently lost in the coming months, with sector representatives warning that hundreds of retailers will be unable to weather another extended lockdown.

Last week, the country was effectively put on lockdown for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic. Taoiseach Michéal Martin said the measures would be in place until least January 31, but Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, has cast doubt on...