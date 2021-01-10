Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

Retailers hit by new restrictions call for the return of click-and-collect

Leading figures in retail and construction say they understand the need for the latest lockdown, but fear the cost will be substantial

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
10th January, 2021
Retailers hit by new restrictions call for the return of click-and-collect
Karl Swaine, Niall Horgan and Diarmuid McSweeney, co-founders of Gym + Coffee: the company invested in systems for click and collect but cannot use them now. Picture: Fergal Phillips

When Eddie Shanahan walked around Dublin’s high streets in December, he was proud to say he worked in retail. A consultant for Irish stores and brands, he saw businesses that had taken extensive measures to create a safe environment.

Earlier this month, the sector was closed due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases. Shanahan is clear about one thing: the retail sector understands that record levels of cases necessitate closures, but that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Jean McCabe, the managing director of Willow boutique in Ennis Picture: Alan Place

Retailers warn 20k to 30k jobs could be lost in latest lockdown

Retail Killian Woods 1 week ago
Last Monday, Arcadia finally collapsed into administration, putting 13,000 jobs at risk, including almost 500 in Ireland

Retail’s grim year closes with the crash of Arcadia

Retail Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago
Henry Street Dublin, retailers are appealing to the government for advance clarity on whether they will be able to trade in the weeks coming up to Christmas. Credit: Fergal Philips

Restaurants, pubs and retail want clarity on Christmas

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan 1 month ago
Kieran O’Shea, said they were looking at potential sites in Limerick, Waterford and south Dublin, but Cork and Galway would take priority

Decathlon reports nearly €6bn in sales through Irish operation

Retail Killian Woods 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1