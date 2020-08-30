Retail franchise moves to scoop up rural pub licences

Convenience stores could hasten the demise of the rural pub by offering large sums for alcohol licences as they seek to cash in on people drinking at home, a licensing expert has said.

A number of franchise holders of XL stores around the country are currently negotiating to buy pub licences, while others have engaged a consultant to contact publicans on their behalf.

The XL brand is owned by BWG, which also operates Spar, Eurospar,...