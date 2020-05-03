Reservations only: the face of Irish retail post-Covid-19

It wasn’t that long ago that glass partitions at tills and social distancing signage on supermarket floors felt like foreign concepts. But Irish retailers are gearing up for even more stringent measures as they prepare to re-open to the public.
Practices under consideration include shopping by appointment-only, drive through collection points at hardware and electrical stores that will not require the consumer to exit their car, and longer opening hours to facilitate small...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team