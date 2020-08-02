Rents likely to fall at shopping centres, says Blanchardstown owner

The owner of Blanchardstown Centre has said there is likely to be a decrease in rents at its portfolio of shopping centres.
Blackstone, the multibillion-dollar US property group, acquired Blanchardstown Centre in 2016 for €945 million. The deal was Ireland's most expensive single property sale.
The Irish shopping centre is one 69 retail developments in Europe controlled by the US investment firm.
