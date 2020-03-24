Press Up’s chief financial officer leaves for Greencore

Greencore, the prepared-meals giant, has announced the appointment of Emma Hynes as its chief financial officer.
Hynes held the same role at Press Up Entertainment Group. She had previously worked in financial roles in Greencore.
The appointment follows the announcement last month of Eoin Tonge’s departure as Greencore chief financial officer to join Marks and Spencer.
