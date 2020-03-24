Tuesday March 24, 2020
Press Up’s chief financial officer leaves for Greencore

Emma Hynes returns to food giant after gaining ‘invaluable experience’ with hospitality group

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
24th March, 2020
Emma Hynes has an “in-depth knowledge of both the group and the food and beverage sector,” said Patrick Coveney, Greencore’s chief executive

Greencore, the prepared-meals giant, has announced the appointment of Emma Hynes as its chief financial officer.

Hynes held the same role at Press Up Entertainment Group. She had previously worked in financial roles in Greencore.

The appointment follows the announcement last month of Eoin Tonge’s departure as Greencore chief financial officer to join Marks and Spencer.

