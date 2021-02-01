Plan to convert 4,000 empty spaces above Dublin shops into housing

A plan to help convert more than 4,000 empty spaces above shops into housing will be included in the next Dublin city development.

Dublin City Council is currently drafting a new development plan for the city, which will cover what can be built, and where, between 2022 to 2028.

John O’Hara, senior city planner at Dublin City Council, said a policy to promote living above the shop will be included in the final draft of the development plan....