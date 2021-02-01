Subscribe Today
Retail

Plan to convert 4,000 empty spaces above Dublin shops into housing

A policy to promote ‘living above the shop’ will be included in the final draft of the 2022-2028 development plan

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
1st February, 2021
There are more than 4,000 empty units above Dublin city centre shops that could be used for housing. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A plan to help convert more than 4,000 empty spaces above shops into housing will be included in the next Dublin city development.

Dublin City Council is currently drafting a new development plan for the city, which will cover what can be built, and where, between 2022 to 2028.

John O’Hara, senior city planner at Dublin City Council, said a policy to promote living above the shop will be included in the final draft of the development plan....

