Perfume Shop claims it was ‘opportunistically’ evicted from Stephen’s Green Centre

The Perfume Shop, which is owned by the AS Watson Group, one of the largest beauty retailers in the world, has launched High Court proceedings against Davy Target Developments (DTD) to regain access to its store at the entrance to the Stephen’s Green Centre. It is also seeking damages.

DTD is a structure of Davy Stockbrokers which manages investors’ ownership of the centre.

An affidavit filed by Gillian Smith, the Perfume Shop’s...