Sunday May 17, 2020
Part of Dun Laoghaire shopping centre to be turned into primary care centre

Coltard, the centre’s operator, wants to turn the third floor into a medical facility

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
17th May, 2020
It was proposed that the redevelopment, which would have involved extensive works to create a new entrance and a reconfiguration of shops, would have attracted a major new anchor tenant or larger retailer

The owners of Dun Laoghaire shopping centre in Dublin are planning to turn part of the building into a primary care centre.

Coltard, the operator of the centre, wants to turn the third floor into a medical facility comprising treatment rooms, dental, physiotherapy, mental health and speech and language consulting rooms.

The proposed changes also include the removal of parking spaces in the car park for use by the primary care centre as well as...

