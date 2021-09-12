Subscribe Today
Pandemic opened doors to US market for Irish skincare firm

The founder of Wexford-based Holos Skincare said wholesale move online made Stateside leap more affordable and straighforward

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
12th September, 2021
Niamh Hogan, chief executive of Holos Skincare: her partnership with Eleanor McEvoy helped with access to the US market. Picture: Patrick Browne

The pandemic helped rather than hindered Irish businesses trying to access the US market, the founder of Holos Skincare has said.

The plant-based luxury skincare retailer, which is backed by Eleanor McEvoy, a businesswoman and investor on the Irish version of Dragons’ Den, has been listed by Verishop, a Los Angeles-based luxury fashion and beauty platform.

Niamh Hogan, founder and chief executive of the Wexford-based business, said the partnership gave it access to fulfilment...

Business Post
Business Post

