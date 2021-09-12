Pandemic opened doors to US market for Irish skincare firm

The pandemic helped rather than hindered Irish businesses trying to access the US market, the founder of Holos Skincare has said.

The plant-based luxury skincare retailer, which is backed by Eleanor McEvoy, a businesswoman and investor on the Irish version of Dragons’ Den, has been listed by Verishop, a Los Angeles-based luxury fashion and beauty platform.

Niamh Hogan, founder and chief executive of the Wexford-based business, said the partnership gave it access to fulfilment...