Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Pamela Scott boss says chain can be saved by regional stores and online growth

Family-run retailer waited for budget reprieve before deciding to close half of its 24 stores, which may see 104 staff lose their jobs

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
18th October, 2020
Richard Barron, managing director of Pamela Scott: ‘local shops’ focus Picture: Fergal Phillips

The future of the Pamela Scott group can be secured if it focuses on its regional stores and builds up its online shop to represent a quarter of total sales, according to the boss of the family-run retailer.

Last week, the firm revealed that it was closing 12 of its 24 stores in a move that may result in up to 104 staff being made redundant.

Richard Barron, managing director of Pamela Scott, told the Business Post that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Amazon targeting Irish SMEs to sell goods on its site

The web retail giant has also launched its own delivery service in Dublin this month

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago

Anthropologie to open its first Dublin store off Grafton Street

The upmarket US clothing retailer is to take up a 1,000 sq m unit in the new Chatham & King development on Chatham Street

Killian Woods | 2 hours ago

‘Plainly not insolvent’ New Look goes back to bargain on rents

In a landmark judgment last week, the High Court refused to appoint an examiner, noting the chain had millions on its balance sheet

Rosanna Cooney | 2 hours ago