Pamela Scott boss says chain can be saved by regional stores and online growth

The future of the Pamela Scott group can be secured if it focuses on its regional stores and builds up its online shop to represent a quarter of total sales, according to the boss of the family-run retailer.

Last week, the firm revealed that it was closing 12 of its 24 stores in a move that may result in up to 104 staff being made redundant.

Richard Barron, managing director of Pamela Scott, told the Business Post that...