Owners of Dundrum Town Centre report €4m drop in rental income

1. Rents are down significantly

Hammerson, the owner of Dundrum Town Centre, recently announced it needed to raise nearly €900 million to weather the effects of the coronavirus crisis after rental income collapsed in recent months.

The group owns Dundrum Town Centre, the Ilac Centre and Pavilions in Swords. Rental income at the Dublin retail hubs for the first six months of 2020 was €16.57 million – €4 million lower than in 2019.