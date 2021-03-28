No tenant for key Ilac Centre store as retailers retreat from city centres
Shopping centre group Hammerson has warned Dublin City Council that its fruitless hunt for a tenant to replace H&M suggests an irreversible decline in retail
Hammerson, the embattled property giant, has warned that no suitable tenant has been found for the Ilac Centre space in Dublin vacated by H&M following an 18-month search, with the issue compounded by more retailers “slashing” their physical presences.
The shopping centre group, which also controls Dundrum Town Centre and Swords Pavilions, said the only interested party was a leisure operator, which would be restricted from leasing the space by planning...
