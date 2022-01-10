Subscribe Today
‘No requirement’ for .ie websites to be based in Ireland - CCPC

The Irish consumer watchdog said it has received complaints from consumers reporting that they had bought from .ie websites under the assumption that they were EU-registered entities

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
10th January, 2022
Revenue reported that it collected a total of €215 million worth of customs duty on imports from Britain last year. Picture: Getty

There is “no requirement” for retailers using a .ie website to be an Irish or EU-registered company or to have any processing or warehousing capabilities in EU Member States, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said.

Responding to queries made by the Business Post, a spokeswoman for the consumer watchdog said it had received complaints from consumers that had made purchases online via .ie domains under the assumption that they were...

