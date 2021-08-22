Subscribe Today
No ‘Kildare Village’- style scheme in Cork, planning regulator warns

Since plans first surfaced for the outlet centre, Cork city and town-based retailers have railed against its inclusion in a draft development plan

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
22nd August, 2021
No 'Kildare Village'- style scheme in Cork, planning regulator warns
Cork County Council said it would undertake a detailed evidence-based assessment to “confirm the need for such developments” and “identify potential suitable locations”

The planning regulator has issued a fresh warning to Cork County Council reiterating that a Kildare Village-style €100 million outlet centre should not be developed in the county.

Last year Peter Burke, the Minister for Planning, told the local authority to remove any mention of an outlet centre from its draft development plan for 2022 to 2028.

A new draft of the document was published in April 2021. It included a detailed section about how an outlet...

