No ‘Kildare Village’- style scheme in Cork, planning regulator warns

The planning regulator has issued a fresh warning to Cork County Council reiterating that a Kildare Village-style €100 million outlet centre should not be developed in the county.

Last year Peter Burke, the Minister for Planning, told the local authority to remove any mention of an outlet centre from its draft development plan for 2022 to 2028.

A new draft of the document was published in April 2021. It included a detailed section about how an outlet...