Names in a hat for opportunity to buy a €40,000 bottle of whiskey

The new owner of a €40,000 bottle of Irish whiskey which went on sale in Brown Thomas in Dublin last week will be determined by a random ballot.

Chapter Two, a 46-year-old single malt made at the Midleton distillery in Cork, is housed in a Waterford Crystal decanter and a handmade wooden cabinet. Just 70 bottles are available and Brown Thomas, which is its first Irish stockist, is seeking expressions of interest via its website.

The...