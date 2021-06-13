Names in a hat for opportunity to buy a €40,000 bottle of whiskey
Very rare 46-year-old bottle of single malt from Midleton distillery has gone on sale by random ballot at Brown Thomas
The new owner of a €40,000 bottle of Irish whiskey which went on sale in Brown Thomas in Dublin last week will be determined by a random ballot.
Chapter Two, a 46-year-old single malt made at the Midleton distillery in Cork, is housed in a Waterford Crystal decanter and a handmade wooden cabinet. Just 70 bottles are available and Brown Thomas, which is its first Irish stockist, is seeking expressions of interest via its website.
The...
