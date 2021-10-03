M&S goes full Irish to ensure Christmas turkeys and sausages
The British retail giant is sourcing seasonal favourites from Irish suppliers as a result of Brexit-related delays in deliveries
Marks & Spencer is to source Irish turkeys and sausages for Christmas as it works to get around the supply chain disruption caused by Brexit.
The famous British food and fashion retailer’s European outlets have been significantly affected in the last year. It has been forced to pull 800 lines from Irish stores and close 11 branches in France.
The decision to pull products from Ireland was driven by difficulty in ensuring delivery times, due...
