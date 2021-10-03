Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

M&S goes full Irish to ensure Christmas turkeys and sausages

The British retail giant is sourcing seasonal favourites from Irish suppliers as a result of Brexit-related delays in deliveries

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
3rd October, 2021
M&S goes full Irish to ensure Christmas turkeys and sausages
M&S has begun sourcing Irish products, including turkeys and pork sausages, to ensure its shelves are stocked ahead of Christmas. Picture: Bloomberg

Marks & Spencer is to source Irish turkeys and sausages for Christmas as it works to get around the supply chain disruption caused by Brexit.

The famous British food and fashion retailer’s European outlets have been significantly affected in the last year. It has been forced to pull 800 lines from Irish stores and close 11 branches in France.

The decision to pull products from Ireland was driven by difficulty in ensuring delivery times, due...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Rows of empty fruit and vegetable shelves in Tesco: analysts are warning British consumers to prepare for a difficult Christmas due to predicted shortages in electronic goods, toys and bicycles. Picture: Getty

Empty shelves and queues for petrol: what is causing Britain’s supply chain crisis, and is Ireland next?

Retail Lorcan Allen 2 hours ago
Rónán Ó Dálaigh, co-founder and chief executive, Thriftify: ‘By connecting local charity shops directly with their communities, we believe charities can substantially grow their income.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

‘Fashion revolution’ as charity sales platform launches app

Retail Rosanna Cooney 2 weeks ago
Niamh Hogan, chief executive of Holos Skincare: her partnership with Eleanor McEvoy helped with access to the US market. Picture: Patrick Browne

Pandemic opened doors to US market for Irish skincare firm

Retail Róisín Burke 3 weeks ago
For Aran Woollen Mills, QVC orders represent between 5 and 10 per cent of its business

US shopping channel deal could reboot Irish retail and tourism

Retail Rosanna Cooney 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1