‘More reasonable’ in Paris, says hatter maddened by Dublin rentsMilliner says Dublin rents are far worse than Paris

The well-known milliner Anthony Peto has permanently shut his shop on South Anne Street in Dublin due to what he described as the “unreasonable” rents in the city centre.
The London-born chapelier has been in business in Ireland for five years and moved here from Paris, where he has a shop and an atelier with his wife Vanessa.
“The rents are more reasonable in Paris than in Dublin,” Peto told the Business Post....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team