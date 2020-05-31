McDonagh: I still think Covid-19 payment is too high

Pat McDonagh has said he stands over his comments last week that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is too high for part-time workers, but that it should be increased for others.

The Supermac’s founder drew the ire of a number of politicians for claiming the €350 a week payment was like “winning the lotto” for part-time workers who earned less than that while employed.

Speaking to the Business Post, McDonagh reiterated that...