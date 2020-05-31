Tuesday June 2, 2020
McDonagh: I still think Covid-19 payment is too high

Supermac’s boss attacked for saying €350 a week payment as like ‘winning the lotto’, but he says he meant the GAA lotto and not the national lottery

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
31st May, 2020
Pat McDonagh, founder of Supermac’s, is taking a High Court case against Watchford Ltd Picture: Michael Dillon

Pat McDonagh has said he stands over his comments last week that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is too high for part-time workers, but that it should be increased for others.

The Supermac’s founder drew the ire of a number of politicians for claiming the €350 a week payment was like “winning the lotto” for part-time workers who earned less than that while employed.

Speaking to the Business Post, McDonagh reiterated that...

