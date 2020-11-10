Maxol rules out starting big new projects until mid-2021

Maxol won’t start any new large projects until the middle of next year, the forecourt operator has said.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive at Maxol Group, said the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty over Brexit had forced the firm to opt for a “prudent, sensible approach”.

He added the company had prepared its budget next year, which will involve resuming investment in expansion and improvement of its network of forecourts, but such investments...