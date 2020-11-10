Tuesday November 10, 2020
Maxol rules out starting big new projects until mid-2021

Forecourt operator says pandemic has forced a prudent approach to investment

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
10th November, 2020
The Maxol station at Rathnew, Co Wicklow: fuel sales have not been impacted so severely during the second lockdown, according to the forecourt operator

Maxol won’t start any new large projects until the middle of next year, the forecourt operator has said.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive at Maxol Group, said the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty over Brexit had forced the firm to opt for a “prudent, sensible approach”.

He added the company had prepared its budget next year, which will involve resuming investment in expansion and improvement of its network of forecourts, but such investments...

