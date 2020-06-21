Sunday June 21, 2020
Marks & Spencer ‘concerned’ over Jervis development plans

The retail giant claims the Dublin shopping centre’s plan to develop a car park into apartments will affect its own plan for residential development nearby

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
21st June, 2020
Marks & Spencer on Mary Street; correspondence with Dublin City Council hinted it is planning a new residential proposal in the near future. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Marks & Spencer has claimed that plans to overhaul the Jervis Shopping Centre car park to build apartments would adversely impact future projects at its Mary Street store.

Earlier this year, firms connected to property investors Paddy McKillen sr and Padraig Drayne applied to convert parts of the Jervis Shopping Centre car park into 24 apartments and 127 co-living units.

An observation sent to Dublin City Council by Marks & Spencer’s London office said the residential proposal...

