Marks & Spencer ‘concerned’ over Jervis development plans

Marks & Spencer has claimed that plans to overhaul the Jervis Shopping Centre car park to build apartments would adversely impact future projects at its Mary Street store.

Earlier this year, firms connected to property investors Paddy McKillen sr and Padraig Drayne applied to convert parts of the Jervis Shopping Centre car park into 24 apartments and 127 co-living units.

An observation sent to Dublin City Council by Marks & Spencer’s London office said the residential proposal...