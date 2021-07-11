Lululemon stretches out from Grafton Street store

Lululemon, the luxury athleisure brand, is planning an enhanced community engagement strategy for its new flagship Grafton Street store and has said it has a “lot of confidence” in the growth of its Irish market.

Founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson, a Canadian billionaire, Lululemon recently signed a ten-year-lease for 84 Grafton street, formerly home to Pamela Scott, in a bullish statement of confidence for a post-pandemic return to bricks and mortar retail...