Lululemon Ireland reports profits slump of 25 per cent

Lululemon, the luxury sports and yoga clothing brand, reported a 25 per cent decline in gross profits and a 23 per cent decline in total sales for the 2021 year.

In its most recent accounts filed to the Company Registration Office, the high-end sportswear retailer reported gross profits of €1.15 million, a 25 per cent decrease on reported gross profits in 2020, which totalled €1.54 million.

Sales for the 2021 year totalled €1.98 million, the company reported, a 23 per...