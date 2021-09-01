Lululemon Ireland reports profits slump of 25 per cent
The luxury athletic wear company said the pandemic continued to create ‘uncertainty’ over the brand’s ability to trade from its Brown Thomas store front
Lululemon, the luxury sports and yoga clothing brand, reported a 25 per cent decline in gross profits and a 23 per cent decline in total sales for the 2021 year.
In its most recent accounts filed to the Company Registration Office, the high-end sportswear retailer reported gross profits of €1.15 million, a 25 per cent decrease on reported gross profits in 2020, which totalled €1.54 million.
Sales for the 2021 year totalled €1.98 million, the company reported, a 23 per...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Perfume Shop claims it was ‘opportunistically’ evicted from Stephen’s Green Centre
The beauty chain has launched High Court proceedings against Davy Target Developments, and is also seeking damages
No ‘Kildare Village’- style scheme in Cork, planning regulator warns
Since plans first surfaced for the outlet centre, Cork city and town-based retailers have railed against its inclusion in a draft development plan
Ian Guider: Saving Irish hospitality and retail is now in the hands of two British tycoons
Wetherspoon’s Tim Martin and Frasers Group’s Mike Ashley have both taken big contrarian bets on Ireland as the pandemic has seen off smaller Irish brands
Online capsule offering from Fee G makes move to Arnotts
The move represents ‘a big step forward’ for womenswear designer Fiona Heaney as she aims to get her collection into other premium stores