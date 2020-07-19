Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Lidl Ireland hires 700 more staff to ensure safety compliance

German supermarket has expanded Irish workforce in a move it says is ‘extremely expensive, but also extremely necessary’

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
19th July, 2020
Avril O’Hehir, director of administration and board executive at Lidl Ireland, said the company required an additional 300 staff on top of the 400 it had planned to hire

Lidl Ireland has hired an additional 700 workers to cope with increased health and safety requirements in both its stores and warehouses.

The German supermarket already has a 5,000-person workforce in Ireland. In March, the company announced it planned to hire up to 400 workers to help deal with increased demands in store and the strain put on its warehouses.

Avril O'Hehir, director of administration and board executive at Lidl Ireland, said the company actually required an...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ronan company in court over rent arrears row with Bewley’s

Developer Johnny Ronan’s RGRE group earlier refused a rent holiday requested by the Campbell family, owners of the Grafton Street cafe

Róisín Burke | 1 week ago

Big push underway to improve O’Connell Street

City authorities are cracking down on outlets which are seen as lowering the quality of the central Dublin thoroughfare

Killian Woods | 1 week ago

Kilkenny Group announces 17 staff layoffs, closes store in Greystones

Spokesperson for Irish craft retailer says layoffs represent small proportion of group’s 350-person workforce

Killian Woods | 2 weeks ago