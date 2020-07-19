Lidl Ireland hires 700 more staff to ensure safety compliance

Lidl Ireland has hired an additional 700 workers to cope with increased health and safety requirements in both its stores and warehouses.

The German supermarket already has a 5,000-person workforce in Ireland. In March, the company announced it planned to hire up to 400 workers to help deal with increased demands in store and the strain put on its warehouses.

Avril O'Hehir, director of administration and board executive at Lidl Ireland, said the company actually required an...