Wednesday November 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Legal proceedings issued against Eason over second Galway store

Harcourt Developments has sought a summary judgement against the bookseller in relation to rent dispute

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
11th November, 2020
Eason Limited’s revenues fell from €105.5 million to €104.4 million during 2019, but the firm still registered an after-tax profit of €3.2 million. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A firm connected to Harcourt Developments has issued High Court proceedings against Eason, a tenant at its shopping centre in Galway, over a rent dispute.

Lindat Limited, the firm behind Galway Shopping Centre on Headford Road, has sought a summary judgement against the bookseller, which is a legal procedure that requests a court to grant an order on behalf of the plaintiff without the case going to a full hearing.

The Business Post understands...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Maxol rules out starting big new projects until mid-2021

Forecourt operator says pandemic has forced a prudent approach to investment

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Making it work: Bamboo adds the Zen factor to Kokoro eco-fashion’s growth

Dublin-based ethical clothing start-up Kokoro uses cotton and silk made from sustainable bamboo for its loungewear range

Elaine O'Regan | 3 days ago

Bezzu puts brakes on growth due to Covid-19

Greg Kavanagh’s retail app firm has halved staff numbers, but is still focused on supporting small online sellers in the run-up to Christmas

Róisín Burke | 1 week ago