Kilkenny Group boss calls for wage subsidy until end of 2021

The government must ensure that the state wage subsidy scheme is continued for the entirety of 2012 as retailers struggle to adapt to tough trading conditions, Marian O’Gorman, the Kilkenny Group chief executive, has said.

O’Gorman said this month’s budget was an opportunity for the government to support businesses reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic by cutting Vat for the hospitality sector, allowing further warehousing of tax liabilities and ensuring state subsidies are available for...