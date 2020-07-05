Kilkenny Group announces 17 staff layoffs, closes store in Greystones

The Kilkenny Group has made 17 employees redundant in recent weeks. Four of the layoffs were linked to the closure of its Wicklow store in Greystones.

The Irish craft retailer, led by Marian O'Gorman, has a network of 15 shops in Ireland and its flagship store is based on Nassau Street.

A spokesman for the Kilkenny Group said the 17 redundancies at the company represented a small proportion of the retail group’s total 350-person workforce.