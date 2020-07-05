Sunday July 5, 2020
Kilkenny Group announces 17 staff layoffs, closes store in Greystones

Spokesperson for Irish craft retailer says layoffs represent small proportion of group’s 350-person workforce

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
5th July, 2020
The store on Nassau Street, in Dublin 2

The Kilkenny Group has made 17 employees redundant in recent weeks. Four of the layoffs were linked to the closure of its Wicklow store in Greystones.

The Irish craft retailer, led by Marian O'Gorman, has a network of 15 shops in Ireland and its flagship store is based on Nassau Street.

A spokesman for the Kilkenny Group said the 17 redundancies at the company represented a small proportion of the retail group’s total 350-person workforce.

