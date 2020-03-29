Kildare Village backs down in spat with council

Kildare Village’s operator has backed down in a spat with the local council over the inclusion of a new anchor store in its €70 million extension.

Value Retail Dublin Limited, the firm behind the outlet centre, received planning permission to develop the third phase of Kildare Village in 2018.

It would include 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 car parking spaces, but planners said a unit dubbed “unit 104” must be removed...