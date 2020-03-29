Kildare Village backs down in spat with council

Kildare Village’s operator has backed down in a spat with the local council over the inclusion of a new anchor store in its €70 million extension.
Value Retail Dublin Limited, the firm behind the outlet centre, received planning permission to develop the third phase of Kildare Village in 2018.
It would include 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 car parking spaces, but planners said a unit dubbed “unit 104” must be removed...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team