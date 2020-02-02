Sunday February 2, 2020
Kavanagh launches fashion retail platform to help local stores sell online

Bezzu is backed by the well-known developer and has hired 40 people ahead of its launch

2nd February, 2020
A new fashion retail platform aimed at helping smaller clothing and homeware sellers to access online customers is being backed by developer Greg Kavanagh.

Bezzu, described on its site as an “online survival kit to help save our local retail stores”, will launch in the coming weeks and has an international as well as an Irish focus.

It is not known how much funding is behind the business but it has hired 40...

