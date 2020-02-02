Kavanagh launches fashion retail platform to help local stores sell online

A new fashion retail platform aimed at helping smaller clothing and homeware sellers to access online customers is being backed by developer Greg Kavanagh.
Bezzu, described on its site as an “online survival kit to help save our local retail stores”, will launch in the coming weeks and has an international as well as an Irish focus.
It is not known how much funding is behind the business but it has hired 40...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team