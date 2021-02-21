Jeweller Chupi sets her own gold standard
In response to Brexit, recession and pandemic, the Irish heirloom maker moved fully into online sales and a higher price point – and it is paying off
Chupi, the Irish luxury jewellery business, has accelerated its growth targets in the face of the challenges of the pandemic and Brexit, its founder said.
Chupi Sweetman started the business in 2013 and has grown it from a mid-market jewellery brand selling mainly through physical shops, into a luxury online retailer with €5 million in annual sales.
The pandemic fast-forwarded a range of growth and sales plans.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Comment: Retail needs a clear path to reopening safely
With the right supports and measures in place, the industry could start to reopen once Covid-19 cases have reached a low enough level
Plan to convert 4,000 empty spaces above Dublin shops into housing
A policy to promote ‘living above the shop’ will be included in the final draft of the 2022-2028 development plan
Retailers hit by new restrictions call for the return of click-and-collect
Leading figures in retail and construction say they understand the need for the latest lockdown, but fear the cost will be substantial
Retailers warn 20k to 30k jobs could be lost in latest lockdown
Sector leaders call for state intervention in future rent disputes as businesses are stretched to breaking point