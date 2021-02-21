Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

Jeweller Chupi sets her own gold standard

In response to Brexit, recession and pandemic, the Irish heirloom maker moved fully into online sales and a higher price point – and it is paying off

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
21st February, 2021
Jeweller Chupi sets her own gold standard
Chupi Sweetman, founder of Chupi, the jewellery business: ‘The change that we envisaged happening over several years had to happen almost overnight.’ Pic: Brendan Duffy

Chupi, the Irish luxury jewellery business, has accelerated its growth targets in the face of the challenges of the pandemic and Brexit, its founder said.

Chupi Sweetman started the business in 2013 and has grown it from a mid-market jewellery brand selling mainly through physical shops, into a luxury online retailer with €5 million in annual sales.

The pandemic fast-forwarded a range of growth and sales plans.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

By the time we reach the anniversary of the emergence of this virus in Ireland later this month, many retailers will have been closed for half a year. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Comment: Retail needs a clear path to reopening safely

Retail Duncan Graham 1 week ago
There are more than 4,000 empty units above Dublin city centre shops that could be used for housing. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Plan to convert 4,000 empty spaces above Dublin shops into housing

Retail Killian Woods 2 weeks ago
Karl Swaine, Niall Horgan and Diarmuid McSweeney, co-founders of Gym + Coffee: the company invested in systems for click and collect but cannot use them now. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Retailers hit by new restrictions call for the return of click-and-collect

Retail Killian Woods 1 month ago
Jean McCabe, the managing director of Willow boutique in Ennis Picture: Alan Place

Retailers warn 20k to 30k jobs could be lost in latest lockdown

Retail Killian Woods 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1