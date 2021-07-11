Irish energy drink provider selected by Amazon for global sales push

Juspy, an early-stage Irish company that makes a nutritional energy drink powder, has been picked to join Amazon’s Launchpad programme for start-ups seeking to fast-track into international markets.

Founded by Leonie Lynch, Juspy’s products launch initially on Amazon in Britain and Germany later this month.

The invite-only Launchpad programme helps small and medium businesses to navigate sales tax, languages and other tricky international trading issues, and with marketing their brand.