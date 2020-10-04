Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

'Insolvency is on the horizon’ for New Look, court hears

Landlords in Liffey Valley, Navan, Mullingar and Ballincollig claim the retailer, which has 27 shops in Ireland, is using the impact of Covid-19 as a ‘cynical and contrived’ opportunity to reduce rents in the long term

4th October, 2020
New Look Retailers (Ireland), which operates 27 shops in Ireland and employs 475 people, is seeking the protection of examinership following the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and rental leases on its business.

A high-stakes legal action that could have serious implications for retail tenants and their landlords will be decided later this month, when the High Court rules on the appointment of an examiner to the Irish company behind the New Look chain of fashion shops.

New Look Retailers (Ireland), which operates 27 shops in Ireland and employs 475 people, is seeking the protection of examinership following the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and rental leases on its business.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Businesses that hesitate are lost, says retailer

Blanaid Hennessy, owner of the fashion and homeware store Folkster, says she had to make hard decisions swiftly in the face of the Covid-19 crisis

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago

Kilkenny Group boss calls for wage subsidy until end of 2021

Chief executive Marian O’Gorman also says Vat for hospitality must be cut to 9 per cent if businesses are to survive

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago

Application for appointment of examiner to Irish arm of New Look is adjourned

Lawyer for some of the fashion retailer's landlords opposes application for the appointment of examiner

Rosanna Cooney | 2 weeks ago