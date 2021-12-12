Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

Ian Guider: Retailers fear lockdown rent hit after Foot Locker ruling

The sportswear giant has the cash to go to court, but smaller businesses need a better mechanism for settling lease disputes, and the new Scarp rescue scheme falls short here

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
12th December, 2021
Ian Guider: Retailers fear lockdown rent hit after Foot Locker ruling
Foot Locker on Grafton Street: the retailer owes about €1 million to its landlord for the 253 days the store was unable to trade. Picture: Fergal Phillips

These are the most important couple of weeks of the year for the vast majority of retailers. Having been shut for months early in 2021, during the most severe period of the Covid-19 crisis, this really is their make-or-break period.

The early indications, from retail sales and card spending data, are that trading for some shops is ahead of 2019 levels. In the back of many retailers’ minds, however, is the nagging fear that landlords are...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Brown Thomas doorman Shane Murphy: the store on Grafton Street is one of the Selfridges Group’s prize assets. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Several buyers still in the market for Brown Thomas

Retail Aaron Rogan
The aim is to reduce tobacco smoking rates, particularly among the 5 per cent of school-age children who smoke. Picture: Getty

Shops that sell cigarettes to minors face bans of up to a month

Retail Michael Brennan
Laura Coman and Percy Pig celebrate the launch of Marks &amp; Spencer Sparks, its first customer rewards scheme in the Republic of Ireland. Picture Andres Poveda

Shifting consumer habits spark a smart response

Commercial Reports Business Post
Rows of empty fruit and vegetable shelves in Tesco: analysts are warning British consumers to prepare for a difficult Christmas due to predicted shortages in electronic goods, toys and bicycles. Picture: Getty

Empty shelves and queues for petrol: what is causing Britain’s supply chain crisis, and is Ireland next?

Retail Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1