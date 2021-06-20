Ian Guider: Mystery bidder’s Selfridges offer is a £4bn bet on the high street

What will be the next chapter in the history of the Weston family-owned Selfridges department store and its Irish siblings Brown Thomas and Arnotts?

The founder of the Oxford Street Selfridges store has already been the subject of a long-running television drama. Arnotts can trace its roots back almost 180 years, although its more recent history will form part of the chronicles of the Celtic Tiger and a battle between property developers, before it became...