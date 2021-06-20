Ian Guider: Mystery bidder’s Selfridges offer is a £4bn bet on the high street
The approach for the group, which includes Brown Thomas and Arnotts, comes at a critical time for retail, and for our city centres
What will be the next chapter in the history of the Weston family-owned Selfridges department store and its Irish siblings Brown Thomas and Arnotts?
The founder of the Oxford Street Selfridges store has already been the subject of a long-running television drama. Arnotts can trace its roots back almost 180 years, although its more recent history will form part of the chronicles of the Celtic Tiger and a battle between property developers, before it became...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A fifth of Boohoo shareholders reject executive bonuses
Glass Lewis and ISS, both influential shareholder advisory firms, advised shareholders to vote against the pay package
Tánaiste asks DUP’s Poots to bring forward minimum alcohol pricing
Leo Varadkar said that when he first introduced minimum unit pricing as Minister for Health, he intended that it would be introduced at the same time in Northern Ireland.
Union seeks meeting over surprise bid for Brown Thomas and Arnotts
The Weston family is considering an unsolicited offer for its portfolio in Ireland and Britain, which includes Selfridges
Names in a hat for opportunity to buy a €40,000 bottle of whiskey
Very rare 46-year-old single pot still from Midleton distillery has gone on sale by random ballot at Brown Thomas