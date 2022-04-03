Hard sell: Retailers braced for fresh set of challenges

Mary Green, the owner of Divine Boutique in Maynooth, Co Kildare, is starting to notice small increases in her business costs “across the board”, from shipping to electricity and heating.

Greene, who employs ten full and part-time staff in her ladies’ clothing shop, “thankfully” hasn’t had to pass the costs onto her customers yet. “However, it is going to come to a stage, probably towards the end of the summer, where we will...