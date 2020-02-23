Gym+Coffee keeps up the pace with plans for five new stores

Athleisure retailer Gym+Coffee plans to open five new stores this year after trebling its sales in 2019.

The Irish-owned firm, founded by Niall Horgan, Karl Swaine and Diarmuid McSweeney, started as an online-only store in 2017 selling hoodies and activewear.

Gym+Coffee opened its first physical store in Dundrum Town Centre in 2018 and last year the firm opened more outlets in Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork and Limerick’s Crescent Shopping Centre.