Gym + Coffee to open three new stores and hire 140 staff

Gym + Coffee, the Irish athleisure brand, is to open three new stores in the UK and hire 140 new staff.

The firm, founded in 2017 by Niall Horgan, Karl Swaine and Diarmuid McSweeney, started as an online-only store selling hoodies and activewear. It has since expanded to physical stores in Ireland and Britain.

Earlier this year, Gym + Coffee opened a new store in Manchester, its seventh brick and mortar premises. Horgan told the Business Post the...