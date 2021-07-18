Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

Gym + Coffee to open three new stores and hire 140 staff

Athleisure brand’s co-founder says it is still ‘e-commerce first’, but customers are displaying an appetite for in-person shopping post-lockdown

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
18th July, 2021
Gym + Coffee to open three new stores and hire 140 staff
Karl Swaine, Niall Horgan and Diarmuid McSweeney, co-founders of Gym + Coffee. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gym + Coffee, the Irish athleisure brand, is to open three new stores in the UK and hire 140 new staff.

The firm, founded in 2017 by Niall Horgan, Karl Swaine and Diarmuid McSweeney, started as an online-only store selling hoodies and activewear. It has since expanded to physical stores in Ireland and Britain.

Earlier this year, Gym + Coffee opened a new store in Manchester, its seventh brick and mortar premises. Horgan told the Business Post the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson, a Canadian billionaire, Lululemon recently signed a ten-year-lease for 84 Grafton street. Picture: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Lululemon stretches out from Grafton Street store

Retail Rosanna Cooney 1 week ago
Unnamed buyer last month prompted Selfridges group to consider surprise sale of business which owns Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

More bidders expected for Brown Thomas and Arnotts

Retail Aaron Rogan 1 week ago
Leonie Lynch, founder of Juspy, devised her business idea while experiencing low energy after having her first baby.

Irish energy drink provider selected by Amazon for global sales push

Retail Róisín Burke 1 week ago
Fifty-one Tesco Express stores in Ireland have installed tablets on the self-service checkouts with cameras that film shoppers and display the footage in real time

Data watchdog investigates Tesco over cameras at self-service checkouts

Retail Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1