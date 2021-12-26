‘Game-changer’ Smyths deal paves way for Arckit to hit €1m revenue target
The model kit manufacturer has created a line of Lego-esque architecture toys that have been nominated for top industry awards
Arckit, an Irish-based model kit manufacturer, has targeted more than €1 million in sales next year after securing a deal with Smyths Toys Superstores.
The firm, which was set up by Damien Murtagh, the son of Kingspan founder Eugene Murtagh, has created a line of Lego-like architecture toys that have been nominated for top industry awards.
In February, Arckits products will go up against Lego in the same category at the toy of the year...
