Retail

‘Game-changer’ Smyths deal paves way for Arckit to hit €1m revenue target

The model kit manufacturer has created a line of Lego-esque architecture toys that have been nominated for top industry awards

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
26th December, 2021
‘Game-changer’ Smyths deal paves way for Arckit to hit €1m revenue target
Damien Murtagh, founder, Arckit: ‘Retailers are seeing Arckit’s value now. It’s creating a new niche within the world of construction toys and tools’

Arckit, an Irish-based model kit manufacturer, has targeted more than €1 million in sales next year after securing a deal with Smyths Toys Superstores.

The firm, which was set up by Damien Murtagh, the son of Kingspan founder Eugene Murtagh, has created a line of Lego-like architecture toys that have been nominated for top industry awards.

In February, Arckits products will go up against Lego in the same category at the toy of the year...

