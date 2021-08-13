Subscribe Today
Frasers Group to create ‘significant number’ of jobs with new Cork and Kildare stores

Stores will be the first opened by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group since it rebranded from Sports Direct

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th August, 2021
The opening of the stores demonstrates Fraser Group’s ‘commitment to bricks-and-mortar’ retail, the company has said.

Frasers Group, the British sportswear retailer, will open two Irish stores in the next year and create a “significant number of jobs” in the process.

The shops, in Cork and Kildare, will mark the first Frasers operations in Ireland since it rebranded from Sports Direct, and are both expected to be open by early next year.

Frasers is owned by Mike Ashley, the colourful British businessman and owner of Newcastle United FC in...

