Frasers Group to create ‘significant number’ of jobs with new Cork and Kildare stores

Frasers Group, the British sportswear retailer, will open two Irish stores in the next year and create a “significant number of jobs” in the process.

The shops, in Cork and Kildare, will mark the first Frasers operations in Ireland since it rebranded from Sports Direct, and are both expected to be open by early next year.

Frasers is owned by Mike Ashley, the colourful British businessman and owner of Newcastle United FC in...