Flying Tiger looks to open more stores in Ireland

Flying Tiger, the bric-a-brac retailer, is eyeing up more store openings in Ireland.

New accounts published for the firm showed the company grew its revenues by nearly €1 million last year, recording total sales of €17 million in 2019.

The Irish outfit is led by Michael Burke, who also oversees the Flying Tiger brand in the UK. Martin Jermiin, chief executive of the international firm, and Christian Kofoed Hertz Jakobsen, the chief financial officer, are the...