Monday October 12, 2020
Flying Tiger looks to open more stores in Ireland

Growth depends on finding “suitable high-profile, high-footfall locations at appropriate rental levels”

Killian Woods

Business reporter

12th October, 2020
The company currently already has 25 stores in Ireland, the majority of which are based in Dublin. Picture: Getty

Flying Tiger, the bric-a-brac retailer, is eyeing up more store openings in Ireland.

New accounts published for the firm showed the company grew its revenues by nearly €1 million last year, recording total sales of €17 million in 2019.

The Irish outfit is led by Michael Burke, who also oversees the Flying Tiger brand in the UK. Martin Jermiin, chief executive of the international firm, and Christian Kofoed Hertz Jakobsen, the chief financial officer, are the...

Related Stories

'Insolvency is on the horizon’ for New Look, court hears

Landlords in Liffey Valley, Navan, Mullingar and Ballincollig claim the retailer, which has 27 shops in Ireland, is using the impact of Covid-19 as a ‘cynical and contrived’ opportunity to reduce rents in the long term

Róisín Burke | 1 week ago

Kilkenny Group boss calls for wage subsidy until end of 2021

Chief executive Marian O’Gorman also says Vat for hospitality must be cut to 9 per cent if businesses are to survive

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 week ago

Businesses that hesitate are lost, says retailer

Blanaid Hennessy, owner of the fashion and homeware store Folkster, says she had to make hard decisions swiftly in the face of the Covid-19 crisis

Nadine O’Regan | 1 week ago