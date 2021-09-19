Subscribe Today
‘Fashion revolution’ as charity sales platform launches app

The founders of the website, which carries goods from 98 per cent of charity shops in Ireland, are also expanding the service to Britain

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
19th September, 2021
Rónán Ó Dálaigh, co-founder and chief executive, Thriftify: ‘By connecting local charity shops directly with their communities, we believe charities can substantially grow their income.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Want to browse charity shops online? Well, there is finally an app for that.

Thriftify, an online platform where charity stores in Ireland and Britain can upload items for sale, has just launched the new service.

Founded in 2018 by Rónán Ó Dálaigh, Rahil Nazir, Timur Negru and Emily Beere, the company encourages ethical consumer buying by connecting charity shops with consumers. While it has operated through its website, it is now available to download...

